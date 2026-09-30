Imperial Expands Paramount Brand in UK

Imperial Brands has expanded its Paramount value cigarette range in the UK with the launch of Paramount Red Superkings. The new product features an American Blend of tobaccos and is positioned as a full-strength cigarette offering a stronger tobacco taste and aftertaste. It is available through independent and wholesale outlets at a recommended retail price of £14.80.

Imperial said the Paramount brand, launched in late 2024, has benefited from growth in the value segment. According to company-cited data, value cigarettes accounted for 38% of UK cigarette sales and grew 2% over the past year, while the broader value-price segment represented 17% of the total market in May 2026.