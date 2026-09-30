JTI Says Regulatory Gaps Fueling Illicit Trade in Philippines

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) said regulatory and enforcement gaps are contributing to the movement of illicit tobacco across the Philippines’ borders, with criminal networks using maritime routes between Malaysia, Indonesia, and Mindanao. JTI Anti-Illicit Trade Operations Regional Director Valentin Dinca said illicit tobacco originating in China, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Cambodia moves through regional transit hubs including Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. In the Philippines, he identified Tawi-Tawi, Sarangani, and Zamboanga as key points for shipments arriving by sea before being redistributed domestically.

JTI Philippines Director for Corporate Affairs and Communications Shaiful Mahpar called on ASEAN governments to align export-control requirements, increase intelligence sharing, and strengthen cross-border enforcement. JTI said a June operation with Philippine authorities led to the seizure of 23 containers of illicit cigarettes valued at about 1.7 billion pesos ($27.5 million). Mahpar said export shipments should comply with the destination market’s requirements, including tax stamps and graphic health warnings, to reduce opportunities for illicit trade.