Nion Launches Dissolvable Nicotine Strips in UK

Nion announced the launch of its dissolvable oral nicotine strips in the UK, initially being distributed in Manchester. Placed under the lip, the strips dissolve in about 10 to 15 minutes, requiring no device, charging, or disposal after use. The launch range includes Mint and Lemon flavors in three strengths — 1 mg, 3 mg, and 6 mg — with 20 individually wrapped strips per £5.99 pack.

Nion said the product is designed as a discreet alternative to existing nicotine formats for adult users and will be available through selected convenience stores, kiosks, vape shops, tobacco retailers, and online retailers. As an oral nicotine product, Nion is outside UK’s Vaping Products Duty that will impose a £2.20-per-10ml duty on vaping liquid, plus VAT, beginning Oct. 1.