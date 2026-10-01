Alabama Expands Indoor Vaping Ban, Imposes New Vapor Tax

Two Alabama laws affecting electronic nicotine products take effect today (Oct. 1), expanding the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act to prohibit vaping in covered public indoor spaces and imposing a new 10-cent-per-milliliter excise tax on consumable vapor products. Senate Bill 9 expands the definition of smoking under the Clean Indoor Air Act to include vaping in locations such as restaurants, workplaces, retail stores, health facilities, educational facilities, airports, and government buildings.

Separately, wholesalers and registered retailers will be responsible for collecting and remitting the new vapor products tax and must obtain a Vapor Products Tax License from the Alabama Department of Revenue. Businesses that fail to comply may face penalties, while a 4.75% discount is available for tax payments filed and paid by the 20th of the following month.