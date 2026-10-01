Lucy Goods Partners with NBA Hall-of-Famer

Lucy Goods is partnering with NBA Hall-of-Famer Gary Payton on a marketing campaign as the company expands its U.S. retail presence with “next-level nicotine products,” including breakers, pouches, and gum. The campaign will feature Payton alongside CEO David Renteln in digital and social media content, with additional retail appearances and meet-and-greets planned, including Payton’s scheduled appearance at the NACS Show in Las Vegas Oct. 7-9.

Lucy Goods said it has secured retail agreements with convenience chains including Circle K, Kwik Trip, Maverik, RaceTrac, Sheetz, and Wawa, and is on pace to exceed its 2026 revenue targets.