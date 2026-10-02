BAT Survey Highlights Potential Impact of UK Vape Rules on Retailers

A survey commissioned by British American Tobacco suggests proposed UK rules on the packaging and display of vapes and nicotine pouches could affect small retailers by limiting product choice and visibility. The Censuswide survey of 2,000 former smokers found that 31% buy nicotine products from corner shops or local newsagents, while 79% said flavor choice is important when selecting products and 31% said seeing multiple options on display influenced their purchase.

BAT said restrictions on flavors, standardized packaging, and product displays could make it harder for retailers to manage stock and could contribute to missed sales. The government consultation on the proposed rules closes Oct. 2.