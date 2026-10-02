FDA Releases Transparency Roadmap

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a press release today (Oct. 2) outlining its Transparency Roadmap that calls for greater disclosure of the scientific and regulatory basis for agency decisions, while protecting confidential commercial information and trade secrets. The Roadmap focuses on five components: complete response letters; investigational stage and marketing application lifecycle disclosures; new approach methodologies and novel biomarkers; patient- and consumer-centered product labeling; and compliance and inspectional records.

While the new transparency initiative does not directly address tobacco and nicotine products, it could affect industry manufacturers navigating the agency’s premarket review process, particularly as FDA considers changes to its Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) framework. FDA already publishes marketing orders and related documents for tobacco products, as well as aggregate data on PMTA, substantial equivalence, and exemption applications, but greater transparency could be relevant to how the agency evaluates applications and reaches regulatory decisions.

The initiative comes as FDA says it intends to evaluate changes to the PMTA framework, citing its experience implementing the current rules, the development of an illicit and unregulated market, and the pace of new product introductions. The agency said a revised framework should provide greater clarity and predictability for applicants.