ITGA Seeks Stories for World Tobacco Growers’ Day

The International Tobacco Growers’ Association (ITGA) is seeking short videos or written messages from members of the tobacco-growing community and wider industry ahead of World Tobacco Growers’ Day on Oct. 28. This year’s campaign, themed “Our Reality. Our Voice. Our Future.,” will highlight the experiences, role, and perspectives of tobacco growers and their communities. ITGA said contributions may include messages recognizing tobacco growers, their role in the sector, or the importance of their voices, and will be shared through the association’s communication channels around Oct. 28. Participants are asked to submit their contributions by Oct. 21.