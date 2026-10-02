JT Wins HR Wellness Award

Japan Tobacco’s human resources department has won an award in the Corporate HR category of the “HR Award 2026” for its “Wellness Advance” initiative, which addresses health issues related to gender differences and supports employee well-being and career development. Introduced in October 2025, the program provides support for menopause symptoms, menstrual issues, and declining fertility, including workplace and financial assistance, management training, and collaboration with occupational health nurses. JT said the initiative has improved health literacy among employees and reduced barriers to seeking advice, medical care, and treatment.