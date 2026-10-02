Newsweek Names States with Toughest Vape Laws as CA Plans Ban

As California moves toward becoming the first state to ban disposable nicotine vapes, Newsweek examined states with some of the toughest restrictions on vaping products. California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Utah have enacted statewide restrictions on flavored vaping products, with Utah removing exemptions for menthol and mint in 2025.

A separate regulatory approach is gaining ground through state vape directories, which require products to appear on government-approved lists before they can legally be sold. Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin have enacted directory laws, according to Newsweek.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed Assembly Bill 762, which prohibits the import and manufacture for sale of covered disposable nicotine vaping devices beginning Jan. 1, 2027, followed by a ban on their sale, distribution, and retail offering beginning Jan. 1, 2028. The law covers single-use devices that are not designed to be reused, but excludes cannabis vaping products, and violations can carry penalties of $500 for a first offense and up to $2,000 for subsequent violations.