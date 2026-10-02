Scandinavian Announces Retailer Tariff Refunds

Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG), parent of General Cigar Co. and Forged Cigar Co., will refund retailers for import charges applied to orders from May 19, 2025, through Feb. 23, 2026, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that the Trump administration’s IEEPA tariffs were unlawful, according to Halfwheel. STG said refunds will be issued as account credits, expected around Oct. 23, after months of processing tariff refunds with the government.

The company said it had previously reserved the option to remove the 5% import charge if the tariffs were repealed or otherwise ended. STG is currently applying a 7% import charge to account for tariffs of 12.5% on goods imported directly from the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua, and 10% on goods from Honduras. The company valued its tariff refunds at DKK 33 million ($5.12 million) in August.