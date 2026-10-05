Japan’s Heated Tobacco Market Reaches New Milestone

Heated tobacco and other noncombustible products accounted for a larger share of Japan’s tobacco sales than cigarettes in 2025, marking a significant shift in the country’s market, according to Toyo Keizai. Philip Morris International’s IQOS leads the heated tobacco category with about 70% market share, followed by Japan Tobacco’s Ploom at 16.4% and British American Tobacco’s glo at 14.3%, based on Euromonitor data cited by the publication.

According to the article, Japan’s Oct. 1 tax changes narrowed the price gap between cigarettes and heated tobacco, while potentially tighter regulation could create additional challenges. BAT and PMI have also entered Japan’s nicotine-pouch market, with JT following this year.