Queensland Legal Cigarette Sales Surge After Illicit Crackdown

Legal cigarette sales in Queensland, Australia, rose 55% in the first month after tougher enforcement laws took effect in November and remained 40% to 45% above previous levels for the following six months, according to retailer data provided to Australia’s Illicit Tobacco and E-cigarette Commissioner. The increase contrasts with a largely flat national market and comes as Queensland has stepped up efforts to shut illicit tobacco, vape, and nicotine pouch retailers. More than 300 closure orders have been issued in the state since November, contributing to the closure of more than 1,000 illicit tobacco shops nationwide.

The crackdown is projected to generate A$89 million ($62.3 million) in additional tobacco excise revenue and A$11 million ($7.7 million) in GST over two years, potentially covering enforcement costs. Quitline calls more than doubled in the 10 days following major enforcement operations, while a recent 10-day blitz resulted in 148 store closures and seizures of 11.8 million cigarettes, 1.7 tonnes of loose tobacco, 87,000 vapes, and 270,000 nicotine pouches.