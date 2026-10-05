South Korea’s Tobacco Companies Take Different Strategies on Alternatives

South Korea’s major tobacco companies are taking different approaches to the growing e-cigarette market, according to Business Post. KT&G is focusing on premium products, Philip Morris Korea is expanding into liquid e-cigarettes, and BAT is strengthening its heated-tobacco lineup as competition in the country’s alternative nicotine market intensifies.

The article says these strategies reflect broader efforts to expand beyond traditional cigarettes and capture demand for newer nicotine products. KT&G, Philip Morris, and BAT have established positions in South Korea’s heated-tobacco market, while the companies are increasingly broadening their portfolios across different categories of electronic nicotine products.