Zimbabwe Urges Tobacco Farmers to Diversify

Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) is urging tobacco farmers to dedicate about 30% of their land to complementary enterprises as they prepare for the 2026-27 season. The board said tobacco should remain the anchor crop, while growers test alternatives such as horticulture, livestock, and food crops to diversify income and reduce exposure to climate and market risks. Zimbabwe is expecting below-normal rainfall this season.

TIMB said farmers should secure markets before planting, maintain separate financial records for each enterprise, and use existing tobacco infrastructure for other production. Irrigation systems could support crops such as wheat, potatoes, and vegetables, while curing barns could be used to dry paprika, chilies, and herbs. The board also highlighted export opportunities for higher-value crops, including blueberries, macadamia nuts, avocados, citrus, and specialty horticultural products.

The push comes after Zimbabwe’s 2026 tobacco marketing season recorded 353.8 million kg sold for $882.5 million as of July 17. TIMB said diversification could provide income outside the tobacco production cycle, improve household food security, and strengthen farm resilience under its Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan 2.