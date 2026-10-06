Austria’s Tobacco Industry Defends Vapes, Pouches

Austria’s tobacco industry is defending e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches as tools to move adult smokers away from combustible cigarettes as the country introduces new regulations for alternative nicotine products. Die Presse reports that Austria collected more than €2 billion in tobacco taxes in 2025, with more than 10 billion taxed cigarettes sold, while companies including Imperial Brands and Japan Tobacco are expanding their alternative-product portfolios. Imperial Brands Austria spokesperson Simone Pibernik said incentives, including flavor and pricing, are needed to encourage smokers to switch, while acknowledging the need for stronger youth protections.

The industry’s comments come as nicotine pouches have been brought under Austria’s tobacco-monopoly system, with sales restricted to licensed tobacconists, while e-cigarettes are moving into a regulated distribution system. Imperial has said it supports age restrictions and responsible marketing, but argues that regulation should balance youth protection with access to potentially lower-risk alternatives for adult smokers.