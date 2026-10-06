Ireland to Raise Tobacco and Vape Duties

Ireland will increase excise duty on a pack of 20 cigarettes by €1 and raise the duty on e-liquid products by 20 cents per milliliter from Jan. 1, 2027, Finance Minister Simon Harris announced today (Oct. 6) as part of Budget 2027. The vape-duty increase will add €2 to the cost of a 10ml bottle. The Asthma Society welcomed the measures, while Retailers Against Smuggling warned the higher tobacco tax could push consumers toward the illicit market.

Responsible Vaping Ireland said the e-liquid tax increase will add pressure to retailers already facing higher operating costs and could make regulated vaping products less competitive with illegal alternatives. The group also argued that tax policy should support smokers seeking alternatives, noting that more than 23,000 adults have quit smoking with the help of vaping products.