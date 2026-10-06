Netherlands Calls for EU ‘Market Freeze’ on New Nicotine Products

Dutch Health Minister Sophie Hermans is calling on the European Commission to prevent new products containing nicotine or nicotine-like substances from entering the EU market, as part of a joint proposal with seven other member states. The countries are also seeking mandatory plain packaging for nicotine products, an EU-wide flavor ban, stricter requirements for social media platforms to remove tobacco advertising, and tighter controls on cross-border purchases.

The initiative comes as the Netherlands prepares to further restrict domestic tobacco sales, with specialty tobacco shops set to become the only legal retail outlets for tobacco from 2032. Hermans also wants tighter rules on advertising in tobacco shops, while the Dutch regulator has raised concerns about tobacco companies providing financial support for specialty-store renovations that could promote nicotine products.