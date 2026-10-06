Portugal Moves to Regulate Nicotine Pouches

Portugal’s Parliament is set to debate tomorrow (Oct. 7) a bill authorizing the government to establish rules governing the manufacture, import, distribution, sale, labeling, advertising, taxation, and enforcement of nicotine pouches. The products are already sold and taxed in Portugal under a category created in the 2026 State Budget, but their regulatory status has prompted debate among health experts and other stakeholders. Pulmonologist Daniel Coutinho of the Portuguese Society of Pulmonology called for tighter restrictions, including on flavors and nicotine concentrations, while other health professionals cited in the consultation process said nicotine pouches could provide a lower-risk alternative to cigarettes and urged regulations that protect adult smokers while preventing youth access.