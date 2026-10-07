Eight EU Countries Seek Broad Nicotine Restrictions

Eight EU member states — the Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, France, Hungary, Latvia, Slovenia, and Spain — are urging the European Commission to significantly expand the bloc’s tobacco and nicotine rules as part of the review of the Tobacco Products Directive and Tobacco Advertising Directive. In a letter to Health Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi, the countries called for maximum nicotine limits, standardized products and devices, plain packaging, and broad flavor restrictions across authorized nicotine categories. They also want the regulatory framework to allow individual countries to ban nicotine pouches and disposable e-cigarettes.

The governments are also seeking a ban on advertising for nicotine products, including influencer and creator content, along with restrictions on cross-border online sales. Their proposal would prohibit new nicotine and nicotine-like products, as well as nicotine-free products designed to resemble nicotine products, from entering the EU market. The countries said the revised framework should keep pace with product and marketing developments and support the EU’s goal of becoming smoke-free by 2040.