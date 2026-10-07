French Retailers Cite Cross-Border Tobacco Trafficking

French tobacconists near the Spanish and Italian borders are calling for action against what they describe as growing “nicotrafficking,” as lower cigarette prices in neighboring countries fuel cross-border purchases and resale in France. A pack that costs nearly €13 in France can be purchased for about €5.50 in Italy and between €5 to €6.25 in Spain, according to TF1. In the Alpes-Maritimes region, authorities administratively closed 32 establishments in 2025 for involvement in the illicit tobacco market.

Claude Ferreri, vice president of the Alpes-Maritimes tobacconists, said legal tobacco sales have fallen 10% to 15% since 2024 and argued that narrowing the price gap with Italy could curb trafficking. Ferreri claimed that about half of cigarettes consumed in France bypass the legal tobacconist network, representing roughly 26 billion cigarettes annually.