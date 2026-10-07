Germany Steps Up Enforcement Against Illegal Vapes

According to an article by Stuttgarter Zeitung published today (Oct. 7), German authorities are stepping up enforcement against illegal disposable e-cigarettes amid concerns over products that bypass regulatory and tax requirements and are increasingly marketed to young people. The report on enforcement efforts in Berlin highlighted a raid targeting businesses selling unauthorized disposable vapes, while authorities continue broader investigations into illicit vape distribution.

The scale of the market was underscored by a separate investigation that found more than 7.6 million nicotine-containing disposable vapes had been imported illegally into Germany between January 2024 and March 2025, resulting in an estimated €33.3 million in lost excise tax. Authorities have also seized large quantities of illegal vapes in raids as they target distributors and organized networks behind the trade.

