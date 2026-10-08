BAT Bangladesh Appoints Corporate Affairs Head

BAT Bangladesh PLC has appointed Momshad Ali Khan as head of corporate and regulatory affairs, effective Oct. 1, 2026. Khan has more than 20 years of experience in corporate affairs, government relations, regulatory strategy, stakeholder engagement, and strategic communications.

Before joining BAT Bangladesh, Khan was director of public affairs, communications, and sustainability at Coca-Cola Bangladesh and previously served as head of corporate and fiscal affairs at JT International Bangladesh. He also spent more than a decade at Chevron Bangladesh.