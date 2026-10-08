Ill. Rep Questions FDA Review of Vape Rules

This week, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) asked FDA Acting Commissioner Kyle Diamantas for information about the agency’s Sept. 28 announcement that it is considering replacing the 2021 rules governing Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTAs). Krishnamoorthi, co-chair of the Congressional Caucus to End Youth Vaping, questioned whether changes could reduce the scientific requirements for new tobacco products and asked whether FDA consulted tobacco manufacturers, industry associations, or parties challenging the current framework before announcing the review. He also requested communications between FDA officials and Altria, Reynolds American, their subsidiaries, and other parties involved in challenges to the rules.

Krishnamoorthi also cited FDA’s recent authorizations of flavored e-cigarettes and Juul products in raising concerns about the agency’s approach to scientific review. He asked FDA to identify provisions of the 2021 PMTA rule it may change, explain the evidence supporting those changes, address the relationship between the illicit market and lawful product authorization requirements, and outline additional enforcement actions against unauthorized e-cigarettes. He requested written responses by Oct. 20.