Philippines Requires Safety Certification for Nicotine Pouches

The Philippines Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has imposed mandatory product certification requirements for nicotine pouches under Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 26-07, signed Sept. 2. The order requires nicotine pouches to obtain certification under the Philippine Standard (PS) licensing scheme before they can be manufactured, imported, packaged, sold, or distributed. Products must meet World Health Organization reference procedures for nicotine content, pH level, and water activity.

Manufacturers must conduct in-plant testing or use a DTI-recognized or accredited foreign laboratory. Packaging must declare nicotine content and allergens, provide use and disposal instructions, display the PS certification mark, and carry a full-color health warning covering contraindications, medication interactions, precautions, adverse reactions, and overdose treatment. The DTI established a 12-month transition period for companies to register existing products. Afterward, only nicotine pouches with a valid PS license may be manufactured, imported, distributed, or sold in the Philippines.