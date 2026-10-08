Russia to Allow Regional Vape Sales Bans

Russia will allow regional governments to prohibit the retail sale of electronic nicotine delivery systems and e-liquids for five years beginning March 1, 2027, under a new experimental regime. The measure will run through March 1, 2032, with regions able to adopt their own laws imposing the bans, while existing federal rules will remain in effect in regions that do not introduce restrictions.

The first regional proposals are already emerging. Authorities in Primorsky Krai have proposed banning retail sales of electronic cigarettes, vape and pod systems, and their liquids, including nicotine-free liquids, from March 1, 2027, through March 1, 2032. The proposal is currently undergoing public discussion.