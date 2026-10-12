China Destroys $355M of Illicit Tobacco, Nicotine Products

Chinese authorities destroyed 188 million smuggled cigarettes, 55,000 e-cigarettes, and 2.7 metric tons of cut tobacco Oct. 12 as part of a nationwide crackdown on tobacco-related crimes. The coordinated operation took place in several regions, including Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan, and Xinjiang. Since the start of 2026, a joint campaign involving 13 government departments, including the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, Ministry of Public Security, and General Administration of Customs, has led to investigations of more than 4,500 smuggling cases and seizures of approximately 1.3 billion cigarettes, 150,000 cigars, and 39.8 metric tons of cut tobacco and tobacco leaves. The seized products were valued at 2.37 billion yuan ($355.5 million).

The campaign targets tobacco products manufactured illegally overseas and smuggled into China, with enforcement covering purchasing, transportation, storage, and sales. Authorities have increased inspections at ports and border areas and expanded international law enforcement cooperation to disrupt smuggling routes.