Geek Bar Leads with Youth Vapers

About 1.44 million U.S. middle and high school students used e-cigarettes in early 2025, with 64.1% of youth vapers reporting use of Geek Bar, according to an Oct. 5 Public Health Alert published by the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy and NEJM Evidence. The analysis of the 2025 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that 5.2% of students currently vaped, while approximately 460,000 used nicotine pouches, 69.2% of whom reported using Zyn.

Fruit was the most popular vape flavor, while mint led among pouch users. The report noted that Geek Bar’s share had increased sharply from 2024, when Elf Bar was the leading brand. The FDA has said Geek Bar products are not authorized for sale in the United States.