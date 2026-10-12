JTI to Increase Heated-Tobacco Investment by 60%

Japan Tobacco International plans to invest ¥800 billion (about €4.5 billion) in heated-tobacco products from 2026 through 2028, a 60% increase over the previous three-year period, according to Spanish business newspaper Cinco Días. The investment is intended to expand the company’s Ploom brand and strengthen its position against Philip Morris International’s IQOS.

JTI is targeting an average 15% market share across the 29 markets where Ploom operates, with Poland and Italy among its priorities. The investment comes as major tobacco companies expand smoke-free product portfolios and compete for share in heated-tobacco markets.