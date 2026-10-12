Türkiye Eyes Electronic Age-Verification for Tobacco Sales

Türkiye plans to require age verification for cigarette purchases as part of proposed legislation to curb tobacco use, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said Oct. 10-11, adding that the government is considering electronic systems that protect personal data following privacy concerns over a proposal requiring buyers to provide national identification numbers. The bill, expected to be submitted to Parliament within weeks, would also reduce the visibility of tobacco products, strengthen penalties for violations, and clarify smoking restrictions in cafes, restaurants, schools, sports facilities, and indoor public spaces.

Memişoğlu said about 33% of Türkiye’s population uses tobacco and that the country sold 160 billion cigarettes, equivalent to 8 billion packs, in 2025, generating an estimated $20 billion to $30 billion in revenue. He also cited a Turkish Green Crescent Society study finding that 80% of people in the country want to quit smoking.