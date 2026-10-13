German Customs Seizes 115,800 Untaxed E-Cigarettes

German customs officers seized 115,800 untaxed e-cigarettes during four inspections conducted between Aug. 10 and Sept. 4, preventing nearly €1.4 million in lost tax revenue, the Main Customs Office in Magdeburg said. The devices, which were not approved for the German market, contained a total of 4.37 million milliliters of liquid. One truck driver was provisionally arrested, and criminal proceedings were initiated against all four drivers on suspicion of commercial tax evasion and violations of tobacco product laws.