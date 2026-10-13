JTI Expands Oral Nicotine Portfolio With PERLZ

Japan Tobacco International has expanded its alternative-nicotine portfolio in the United Kingdom with PERLZ, a dissolvable oral nicotine product available in Mint and Berry flavors and in two nicotine strengths. The product adds another format alongside conventional nicotine pouches as tobacco companies expand their offerings beyond combustible cigarettes.

The launch adds to JTI’s broader investment in alternative nicotine products and its efforts to develop new categories for adult nicotine consumers. PERLZ also expands the range of oral nicotine formats competing for shelf space in the U.K. market.