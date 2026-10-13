Pennsylvania to Begin Enforcing ENDS Directory Law Oct. 19

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said his office will begin enforcing Act 57 on Oct. 19. The law, passed last year, prohibits the sale of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) not listed in the state’s approved product directory. Eligible products must have FDA marketing authorization or meet specified requirements related to timely filed premarket tobacco product applications.

The attorney general’s office plans to conduct targeted inspections statewide, provide compliance education, and impose graduated penalties for repeat violations. The office is also working with manufacturers to resolve pending product submissions and incomplete documentation. The public directory lists approved manufacturers, brands, product categories, product names, and flavors.