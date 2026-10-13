PMI Forum Highlights Smoke-Free Alternatives in Asia, Latin America

Philip Morris International (PMI) convened its first Central Asian Technovation forum in Tashkent, bringing together government officials, scientists, doctors, business leaders, and consumer advocates from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Russia to discuss the role of smoke-free alternatives in tobacco policy. PMI representatives cited Japan, Sweden, and the United States as examples of markets where alternatives such as heated-tobacco products, snus, and nicotine pouches have been associated with declining cigarette use.

PMI’s Dr. Tomoko Iida said cigarette sales in Japan fell by more than half between 2011 and 2023, while daily smoking in Sweden declined to 3.7% in 2025. Speakers also discussed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s reviews of certain tobacco and nicotine products, the importance of evidence-based regulation, and the risks of illicit trade. Participants emphasized that quitting smoking remains the preferred outcome, while arguing that adult smokers who do not quit should have access to accurate information about alternatives. Uzbekistan’s State Customs Committee reported reducing the illicit share of the tobacco market to about 7% and seizing more than 3 million illicit cigarette packs this year.

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PMI Highlights Smoke-Free Products in Latin America

Philip Morris International highlighted its smoke-free portfolio at its Technovation 2026 event in Buenos Aires on Oct. 7–8, showcasing IQOS heated-tobacco products and ZYN nicotine pouches. PMI Chief Global Growth Officer Stefano Volpetti said smoke-free products account for more than 7% of the market in Mexico City. Argentina lifted its prohibition on heated-tobacco products in May and introduced product-registration requirements, opening a regulated path for their sale.

A PMI-commissioned survey found that only 8% of respondents across four Latin American countries were familiar with nicotine pouches, indicating limited consumer awareness of the category in the markets surveyed. The company’s regional strategy includes expanding its smoke-free product portfolio as regulatory frameworks and market access evolve across Latin America.