UK Vaping Industry Calls for Stronger Retail Enforcement

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) is urging the government to strengthen enforcement against retailers violating tobacco and nicotine regulations as part of efforts to revitalize high streets. In evidence submitted to the House of Commons Communities and Local Government Committee, UKVIA Director Dr. Marina Murphy, head of scientific affairs at Haypp, said policymakers should distinguish compliant specialist vape shops from businesses that disregard rules on underage sales and product compliance.

Murphy welcomed the forthcoming Retail Licensing Scheme but called for specialist nicotine retailers to be recognized as a separate category, with requirements for staff training, age verification, and responsible sourcing. UKVIA also urged higher penalties for violations and called for fines to fund Trading Standards enforcement, arguing that weak enforcement disadvantages compliant businesses.