Irish Councilors Seek Tiered Tobacco and Nicotine Retail Licensing Fees

Limerick City and County councilors are urging the Irish government to revise planned tobacco and nicotine retail licensing charges for 2027, proposing a tiered fee structure instead of a flat annual charge of €1,800. Independent Councilor Ursula Gavan introduced the motion at a September Metropolitan District meeting, arguing that the proposed fee would disproportionately affect small independent retailers and could force some shops to close.

Other councilors supported reviewing the system, citing rising operating costs and differences in the financial capacity of small retailers and supermarket chains. The proposal asks the minister responsible for enterprise, trade, and tourism to work with Revenue to revise the planned charges.