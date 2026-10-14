Italy Raises Prices for Selected Tobacco Products

Italy increased prices by €0.20 on selected cigars, rolling tobacco, heated-tobacco sticks, and noncombustible inhalation products effective Oct. 14, following updated price lists issued by the Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency. Cigarettes were excluded from this round of increases, as their prices rose earlier in 2026. The changes are part of the government’s plan to increase tobacco excise taxes gradually from 2026 through 2028. Cigarette prices are forecast to rise by an average of approximately €0.25 per pack in 2027, although actual increases will vary by brand.