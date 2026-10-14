Malawi Extends Tobacco Grower Registration Deadline

Malawi’s Tobacco Commission has extended the deadline for grower licensing and Know Your Grower (KYG) registration for the 2026-27 tobacco season from Oct. 3 to Oct. 17 following higher-than-expected participation. The country has an estimated 191,000 tobacco growers, of whom 49,229 had registered under the KYG system as of Oct. 12. The program is intended to improve grower identification, traceability, and compliance with international market requirements.

Commission board chair Rev. Daniel Gunya said registration would continue until all eligible growers were captured in the system. Some farmers have reported delays because of staffing shortages, prompting the commission to deploy additional personnel to high-volume centers, including Kasungu. The commission also urged growers to prepare early for the new season and follow recommended farming practices to improve leaf quality.