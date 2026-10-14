Social Media Leads Nicotine Pouch Discovery in UK, Haypp Finds

Social media is the leading source of new brand and product information for U.K. nicotine pouch consumers, with 66% of users discovering brands, products, and retailers through social platforms, according to research by online retailer Haypp. Search engines ranked second at 59%, followed by recommendations from friends and family at 44%. One-quarter of respondents said they discover new nicotine pouch brands through influencers.

Haypp Head of External Affairs Marina Murphy said social media has become an important channel for product recommendations and discovery among pouch consumers. She noted that provisions of the U.K. Tobacco and Vapes Act addressing advertising are scheduled to take effect June 1, 2027, banning advertising of nicotine products, including paid online advertisements and sponsored social media posts. The research highlights the role of social media in nicotine pouch marketing and consumer information as the new restrictions approach.