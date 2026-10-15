Japan Tobacco to Announce Third-Quarter Results Oct. 29

Japan Tobacco Inc. will announce its fiscal 2026 third-quarter financial results on Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. Japan time. The company will distribute results materials to the press by email and will not hold a press conference.

JT will hold an investor briefing via Zoom from 5 to 6 p.m. Japan time on Oct. 29. Members of the press may attend but are asked not to speak during the question-and-answer session. Advance registration is required through the Zoom webinar registration page. An on-demand recording will be available through JT’s webcast page.