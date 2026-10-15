JT Group’s Habee App Wins 2026 Good Design Award

Japan Tobacco (JT) Group’s habit-building smartphone app Habee has received the 2026 Good Design Award from the Japan Institute of Design Promotion. The app is part of JT Group’s Momentia digital platform and is the second consecutive year a Momentia ID-compatible app has won the award, following the mental wellness app beSelf in 2025.

Habee uses team-based challenges, daily progress tracking, photos, comments, and peer support to encourage users to develop habits and achieve goals. The award recognized its intuitive interface and design intended to help users maintain habits. JT Group said Momentia also includes digital services and online shopping, with a shared ID for eligible services. A registration campaign tied to the award is scheduled to run through Nov. 22.