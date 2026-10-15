PMI Study Puts EU Economic Contribution at €343 Billion From 2021 to 2025

Philip Morris International (PMI) contributed nearly €343 billion to the European Union economy from 2021 through 2025, including €22.3 billion in spending with European suppliers, €27.4 billion invested across its European operations, and €39.5 billion in exports, according to an economic footprint study prepared by EY-Parthenon and released Oct. 15. The study also found that PMI’s European value chain supported nearly 164,000 jobs in 2025, including about 22,500 direct jobs, and that the company invested €422 million in research and development in Europe. PMI reported an additional approximately €2.2 billion in R&D activities in Switzerland.

PMI said the figures reflect its manufacturing, supply-chain, research, and commercial activities across the region. The company reported that more than half of its net revenues in Europe came from smoke-free products in the fourth quarter of 2025. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than $16 billion globally in developing, scientifically assessing, and commercializing smoke-free products, including heated-tobacco devices, nicotine pouches, and e-vapor products.

The report is the second edition of PMI’s EU Economic Footprint Study and covers the period from 2021 to 2025. PMI Europe President Marco Hannapel said the company’s investments and industrial operations contribute to the region’s economic activity and called for regulatory frameworks that support investment and innovation. The full EU Economic Footprint Study is available from PMI.