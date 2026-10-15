Industry leader Republic Brands continues its crackdown on counterfeits. As part of its nationwide fight against fakes, Republic has filed five new lawsuits in New York and New Jersey against companies alleged to have sold counterfeit e-z wider products. Republic also cooperated with New Jersey State Police in their investigation of New Jersey distributor, Sunrise Wholesalers, resulting in the seizure of thousands of counterfeit booklets and a criminal counterfeiting charge against one of its operators. These measures are just the latest in Republic’s unwavering commitment to protecting consumers and preserving the integrity of the e-z wider brand.

Don Levin, CEO of Republic, stated: “Our message is simple: if you sell fake Republic products, we will stop you. Whether you are a distributor, wholesaler, retailer, or the individual behind the operation, Republic will use every tool available under the law to protect its brands and the public. If you are engaged in counterfeiting, you should understand that you face not only significant civil liability, but also the possibility of criminal prosecution.”

Republic’s newest lawsuits allege that national convenience store operators Atlantis Management Group LLC and Atlantis Fresh Market LLC, and wholesale suppliers Kings Cash and Carry Inc., Omega Wholesale Inc., Yemen City Plus Corp. d/b/a Yemen City Plus Wholesale Cash and Carry, and United Candy and Tobacco Co. Inc., sold counterfeit e-z wider papers on multiple occasions. Certain lawsuits also name the individuals believed to have directed, participated in, benefited from, or facilitated the counterfeiting activities as defendants.

Over the past few years, Republic has filed numerous lawsuits to stop the sale of counterfeit products, participated in civil and criminal seizures, and obtained million-dollar judgments against multiple counterfeit sellers. Republic will continue its relentless pursuit to protect the public and its iconic family of brands, and encourages anyone who suspects counterfeit e-z wider products to report them to Republic.

For information regarding suspected counterfeit products or press inquiries, please contact Republic at counterfeit@republicbrands.com or 1- 800-288-8888.