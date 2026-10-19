FDA Tabs Jessica Zeller for CTP Compliance and Enforcement

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it selected Jessica Zeller as director of the Center for Tobacco Products’ Office of Compliance and Enforcement, effective Nov. 1. Zeller joins CTP from Edwards Lifesciences, where she served as vice president corporate counsel and general counsel for quality.

Zeller previously held senior positions within CTP’s Office of Compliance and Enforcement, including serving as its inaugural deputy director. She also served as the FDA Office of Regulatory Affairs’ inaugural ombudsman and as an associate chief counsel and trial attorney in the agency’s Office of Chief Counsel. She has more than 20 years of experience in compliance, enforcement, and legal and regulatory affairs.