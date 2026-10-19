Malawi Tobacco Grower Registration Reaches 19% of Farmers

Malawi’s Tobacco Commission reported that 55,851 growers had registered under its Know Your Grower (KYG) program out of 293,205 historic tobacco farmers, representing 19% of the total. The registration exercise began Sept. 21, with the original Oct. 3 deadline extended to Oct. 17.

Tobacco Commission spokesperson Telephorus Chigwenembe said registration would remain available at divisional offices in Lilongwe, Kasungu, Mzuzu, and Limbe after field operations ended. The commission plans to assess the reasons for the low registration rate. The KYG program is intended to strengthen regulatory compliance and improve tracking of tobacco production.