Zimbabwe Tobacco Registrations Up, Hectareage Down

Zimbabwe registered 81,797 tobacco growers for the 2027 marketing season as of Oct. 15, up 10% from 74,082 during the same period last year, according to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB). However, preliminary estimates put potential tobacco planting area at 85,025 hectares, down from 94,582 hectares in the previous season.

Farmers had transplanted 10,597 hectares of irrigated tobacco as of Oct. 15, against a target of 20,000 hectares. Average tobacco prices fell to $2.49 per kilogram during the 2026 marketing season, from $3.32 in 2025.