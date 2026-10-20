Haypp to End Snusnetto Sales After Age-Verification Ruling

Haypp Group subsidiary Snusbolaget Norden AB stopped selling tobacco and nicotine products through Snusnetto.se effective Oct. 19, after Sweden’s Supreme Administrative Court declined to hear an appeal concerning age verification for parcel locker deliveries. The decision follows a ruling by the Stockholm Administrative Court of Appeal that geo-located BankID verification at parcel lockers does not meet legal requirements for secure age verification. The closure affects about 500 active customers and is not expected to have a material impact on Haypp Group’s financial results.

Haypp’s other Swedish e-commerce sites are introducing a new verification system that checks the age of the person opening the parcel locker and collecting the shipment. The rollout began in October and is expected to be completed by the end of the month. The changes do not affect deliveries to staffed collection points, where employees verify recipients’ ages when handing over parcels.