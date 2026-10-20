JTI Philippines Names Alan Jackson General Manager

JTI Philippines appointed Alan Jackson as general manager, where he will oversee the company’s portfolio that includes Winston, Camel, Mevius, LD, Mighty, Nordic Spirit nicotine pouches, and Ploom Aura heated tobacco products. Jackson joined JTI in 2007 and has held leadership positions across several regions, including general manager roles in Tanzania and Canada and vice president of marketing and sales for JTI’s South Asia region.

JTI Philippines said Jackson will focus on business growth, product innovation, and efforts to combat illicit tobacco trade through cooperation with government and industry stakeholders. The company began operations in the Philippines in 2000 and operates a market office and global services center in Taguig City, a manufacturing facility in Malvar, Batangas, and nearly 40 branch offices nationwide. It employs about 5,500 people.