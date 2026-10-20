T&C Backs Down on Tobacco Licensing Fees

The Turks and Caicos Islands government is replacing its proposed fixed annual alcohol and tobacco import licensing fees of $75,000 and $50,000, respectively, with fees based on import value following public backlash. Under the revised proposal announced Oct. 14, alcohol importers would pay 5% of the accepted customs value of their imports. Tobacco importers would pay the higher of 5% of accepted customs value or 5% of a reference value calculated by tobacco weight. Both categories would have a minimum annual fee of $1,000. The revised fee structure remains subject to stakeholder consultation and government approval.

The government plans to maintain its licensing timetable, with businesses required to register and apply for licenses Nov. 1-30. Beginning Dec. 1, commercial alcohol and tobacco shipments imported without valid licenses could be detained, seized or forfeited. The government also proposed replacing the existing tobacco import license with a Customs tobacco import license, subject to legislative amendments.