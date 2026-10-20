Zimbabwe Tobacco Exports Surpass $1 Billion

Zimbabwe exported 189.98 million kilograms of tobacco worth $1.003 billion so far this year, up from 154.26 million kilograms valued at $844 million during the same period last year, according to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The average export price was $5.28 per kilogram. The Far East was the largest market, accounting for 84.33 million kilograms worth $577.2 million, at an average price of $6.84 per kilogram.

Exports to Africa rose to 42.32 million kilograms valued at $169.4 million, while shipments to the Middle East totaled 22.27 million kilograms worth $69.4 million. Exports to the European Union fell to 19.87 million kilograms valued at $93 million, down from 23.52 million kilograms worth $135.8 million a year earlier. Shipments to other European markets and the Americas increased to 12.49 million kilograms and 8.69 million kilograms, respectively.